Rajitha says Mattala to India and Hambantota to China is a balancing act

Minister Rajitha Senaratne, informing on the Cabinet decisions today (25), stated that the President is firmly convinced that the death penalty should be imposed, despite whatever obstacle come its way.

When inquired whether the Sri Lanka would lose the GSP facility if the death penalty is imposed, the president had firmly stated that death penalty will be imposed no matter what facility will be lost, according to Minister Senaratne.

Senaratne further said that firm action will be taken against the prison officials who support the drug trafficking as well.

Responding to questions of media personnel, Minister stated that no decision has been arrived upon regarding the controversial removal of the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

The special high court for trying high-profile financial fraud and corruption cases is already established and the building of the special high court is currently being repaired, said the Minister.

Minister Senaratne stated that the reason as to why the Mattala Airport is being given to India, while the Hambantota port is given to China, is to balance out a possible diplomatic conflict.

He also said that, while the decision to build the Hambantota port and the Mattala Airport was a correct one, the problem lies within the fact that they were built without a proper plan.

Had they also started to supply fuel for ships when the port was first started, Hambantota port would have become the busiest port in the country by today, says Senaratne.

If Hambantota supplied fuel, while the income will go to China, the foreign exchange will go to Sri Lanka, he pointed out.

HE further says that, Rs 26,500 million had been used to built the Mattala Airport and Mattala would receive flights had a free trade zone was also built parallel to it.