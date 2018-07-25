Baby abandoned on road hours after birth

An infant, hours after birth, has been found left behind on a road in Jayamawatha area, Dambulla.

Reportedly, the Police have found her in a thicket on a deserted spot of the road, at around 4.30 am this morning (25).

The police had admitted the infant girl to the Dambulla Hospital and it was revealed that the baby had been born only several hours earlier and that she was in good health.

The persons who initially found the baby says that they had gotten off their lorry to check on a technical fault of the lorry when they heard the baby whimpering. They had they informed their homes of this and when searched, they had located the baby lying in the thicket without even a cloth on her.

They had then acted to protect the baby from ants and dogs and inform the police of the situation.

Dambulla Police Head Quarters Chief Inspector Sampath Wickramaratne stated that they are conducting investigations to find the mother of the infant.