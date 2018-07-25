Woman arrested for smuggling gold worth over Rs 30 million

-

A Sri Lankan woman has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle gold biscuits and jewellery worth over Rs 30 million into the country by concealing them in her undergarments.

The 30-year-old passenger, a resident of Wellampitiya, had arrived from Kuwait by flight KU 363 at 9.55am this morning (25) and was apprehended by Customs Staff at the Arrival Lounge of the airport.

She was caught attempting to smuggle gold biscuits and jewellery weighing 5.185kg valued at approximately Rs 30,693,955 by concealing them in her undergarments.

Further investigations are being carried t by Airport Customs.