Case against Chairmen of Avant Garde and Rakna Lanka postponed

The case filed by the Bribery Commission against the Chairman of Avant Garde Maritime Services Nissanka Yapa Senadhipathi and the former Chairman of Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited, Major General Palitha Fernando has been postponed to September 12.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo High Court Judge Shashi Mahendran, the attorney representing the Bribery Commission requested the hearing to be postponed as the senior State Counsel, who leads the plaintiffs of the case, is currently abroad for an official matter.

Accordingly, the High Court Judge ordered to postpone the case until September 12 and noticed the witnesses of the case to stand before the court on that day.

Accepting a request made by the defense attorneys, the High Court Judge lifted the travel ban imposed on the defendants, Nissanka Yapa Senadhipathi and retired Major General Palitha Fernando until the next hearing.

The Bribery Commission had filed a case against the Chairman of Avant Garde Maritime Services and the former Chairman of Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Ltd. Major General Palitha Fernando, for soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs 35.5 million to maintain a floating armory at the Galle Fort during the regime of the former government.