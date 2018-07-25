Case against Chairmen of Avant Garde and Rakna Lanka postponed

Case against Chairmen of Avant Garde and Rakna Lanka postponed

July 25, 2018   05:02 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The case filed by the Bribery Commission against the Chairman of Avant Garde Maritime Services Nissanka Yapa Senadhipathi and the former Chairman of Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited, Major General Palitha Fernando has been postponed to September 12.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo High Court Judge Shashi Mahendran, the attorney representing the Bribery Commission requested the hearing to be postponed as the senior State Counsel, who leads the plaintiffs of the case, is currently abroad for an official matter.

Accordingly, the High Court Judge ordered to postpone the case until September 12 and noticed the witnesses of the case to stand before the court on that day.

Accepting a request made by the defense attorneys, the High Court Judge lifted the travel ban imposed on the defendants, Nissanka Yapa Senadhipathi and retired Major General Palitha Fernando until the next hearing.

The Bribery Commission had filed a case against the Chairman of Avant Garde Maritime Services and the former Chairman of Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Ltd. Major General Palitha Fernando, for soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs 35.5 million to maintain a floating armory at the Galle Fort during the regime of the former government.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories