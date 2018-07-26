Removal of my name from Galle pavilion is not an issue  Mahinda

July 25, 2018   11:01 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the removal of his name from the Galle stadium is not an issue.

He said this at a media conference held in Homagama, today (25).

Former President paid his last respects to the remains of the Homagama Purana Vihara Chief Prelate Ven. Madowita Pannakitti Thero.

Answering questions raised by media, he stated that the fine laboratories build under the name ‘Mahindodaya’ has also been removed of their name and that ‘Mahindodaya’ doesn’t mean Mahinda Rajapaksa.

