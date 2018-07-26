Moragahakanda project highlights reconciliation in country  Mahinda Samarasinghe

Moragahakanda project has portrayed the reconciliation in Sri Lanka, stated the Minister of Ports and Shipping Mahinda Samarasinghe.

The Minister stated this today (25) addressing a press conference held in Colombo.

Moragahakanda project was launched in back in 2007, however, the required conditions had not been available for the proper completion of the project, said the Minister.

The Minister also commented on the implementation of the death penalty.

According to him, the challenges that arise internationally when implementing death penalty can be resolved through discussion.

He further commented that, the disastrous situation in the country due to drug trafficking can be solved via consultations with the Human Rights Council at relevant times.

SLFP has not yet reached a stance regarding the Executive Presidency; however, the majority believes that the President should possess the executive powers, the Minister said.