The four-star Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC), General Robert B. Brown, who is on a four-day long goodwill visit to Sri Lanka met with President Maithripala Sirisena on July 24, stated President’s Media Division.

During the meeting with the President, the visiting military high ranker assured he would explore possibilities for Sri Lanka’s contribution to the Humanitarian Responses & Disaster Management (HRDM) in the region and how best the US Army could assist Sri Lanka in the implementation of such relief programmes. Discussions agreed that the Sri Lanka Army with its past battlefield gains would be capable of sharing their experiences with global partners in resolving such armed conflicts and restoration of normalcy within a short span of time as proved well in the Sri Lankan context.

He praised the Sri Lanka Army for its contribution to the ongoing reconciliation efforts and nation-building tasks.

General Robert Brown during the interactive meeting recognized and spoke high of the Sri Lanka Army’s excellent de-mining roles and its technical professionalism which has gained popularity across the world as one of the best de-mining groups.

Towards the end of the Presidential meet, the visiting US General made the occasion memorable by presenting a special memento to the President. Appreciative of the US General’s visit to the country, the President reciprocated the gesture by awarding a symbolic replica of a ‘Punkalasa’.