SL Civil Aviation Authority leads in South Asia on safety audits

In the Continuous Safety Audit Tests conducted by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 2018, Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority has been able to take the lead in South Asia.

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala De Silva says that this is an important, international level victory.

ICAO formulates all legal provisions needed in the regulation of airlines for 192 countries around the world.

For this purpose, nearly 12,000 international standards and recommended activities have been introduced and this audit is carried out on whether they are properly implemented.

Reportedly, the said international audit was conducted from 4th to 15th June.