Property damaged in Aluthgama unrest to be compensated today

July 26, 2018   10:09 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Compensation for 112 shops and houses, which had been damaged during the violent situation in Darga town in Aluthgama in 2014, is scheduled to be awarded today (26).

Cabinet approval has been granted to award Rs 188 million in compensation for the damages.

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne stated that this award of compensation is being carried out with regard to a promise made by the Yahapalana Government. 

