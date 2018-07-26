Met Dept. warns of fairly heavy falls and lightning activity

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Mullaitivu and Vauniya districts after 2.00 pm. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces.

Several spells of showers will occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and light showers will occur in Kurunegala, Galle and Matara districts, stated the Meteorological Department.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo and Galle, may rough and may experience surges (particularly during high tide time) due to the effect of swell waves, having 3.0 -3.5 meter height.

Showers or thunder showers will occur at a few places in the eastern sea areas and light showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Negombo, Galle and Hambanthota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.