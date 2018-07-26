Indians caught smuggling in gold at BIA

Three Indian nationals have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle in gold from Chennai.

Customs have found 06 gold pieces worth over Rs 2.9 million pasted underneath the suspects’ feet.

All 3 arrested Indians are residents of Tamilnadu in India, according to the Customs officials.

Meanwhile, a Sri Lankan female trying to smuggle in over 5kg gold yesterday (25), had been caught at BIA and fined an amount of Rs 2.5 million.

According to the Customs, the value of the gold found on her had been worth nearly Rs 37 million.

The arrested suspect was revealed to be a 30 year old living in Wellampitiya area.

The gold haul smuggled in from Dubai was forfeited.