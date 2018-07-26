Sinhala language in danger of disappearing  former Speaker

The Sinhalese language is in danger of disappearing, claims the former Speaker W. J. M. Lokubandara.

He points out that, although the Sinhalese language is the official language of the country, this is not a reality at present.

The former Speaker made this comment joining an event organized to award Kumaratunga Munidasa ‘Sisu Warama’ Memorial Scholarships in commemoration of the 131st birthday of Kumaratunga Munidasa.