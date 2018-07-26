53 human skeletons unearthed from Mannar mass grave

Skeletal remains belonging to 53 people have been unearthed as of yesterday (25) evening, from the mass grave found during an excavation at the old CWE building (Sathosa) in Mannar, according to Judicial Medical Officer Dr. S. Rajapaksa who is leading the investigation.

He stated that they were able to systematically unearth skeletal remains of 53 humans and that 34 of them have been removed through excavations so far.

The excavated skeletal remains have been sealed and placed at the Mannar Magistrate’s Court complex, Dr. Rajapaksa stated.

Several skeletal remains had been discovered on March 26 from a mound of soil in the Emil Nagar area in Mannar, which had been removed from the demolished CWE building and investigations regarding the location were launched subsequently.

The investigations were led by the officers of the Archaeological Department, Government Analysts and the Judicial Medical Officers for 40 days.

According to Prof. Raj Somadeva, Professor of Archaeology at the Postgraduate Institute of University of Kelaniya, the age estimation of the skeletal remains is not yet determined.

Investigations have revealed that some skeletal remains are placed in a methodical manner at one part of the grave but in another part of the grave the placement of skeletal remains is irregular.

Previously, skeletal remains belonging to 85 human bodies were unearthed while installing a pipeline near the road to Thiruketheeswaran Kovil in Mannar, however it was later revealed that the location had been an old cemetery.