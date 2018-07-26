Human capital devt. more important than mega devt. projects  Eran

State Minister of Finance Eran Wickramaratne says that human capital development is more important than mega development projects.

He said that our health and educations systems have a long way to go in terms of quality, although the quantitative indicators are very high and put us at number one among other regions.

However, it is not just about the share of the budget for education and health, he adds.

“Our government, from 2015, has been increasing the spend on education and health even as the portion of GDP. This is not good enough, but at least there is a trend in that direction”, Wickramaratne stated.

According to him, the current government is building more highway capacity than the previous government did in their 10 year of administration.

State Minister stated that, rather than building those highways, whatever the election consequences be, they should be using some of those resources on human capital development as that is where the future of the country should be.

“But these are the challenges of democracy. We need to create a more equal society. Sometimes in the guise of equality, we are doing thing which may not be very very equal”, he further said.