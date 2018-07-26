Ministry of Resettlement failed to provide houses to North and East  Mano

From a survey conducted when the current government came to power into power 3 years ago, it was revealed that the North and East Provinces, which was devastated by the war, need at least 150,000 houses, says Minister of National Integration, Reconciliation and Official Languages Mano Ganesan.

As 50,000 houses of those were constructed by the government of India, the construction of the rest 100,000 houses were handed over to the Ministry of Resettlement which is handle by Minister D. M. Swaminathan, he stated.

However, even after 3 years, not a single house has been built by that ministry, according to Minister Ganesan.

“From those 100,000 houses, the president took away 50,000 houses and put it under the Ministry of Integration and Reconciliation which was under him earlier. That ministry has now come to me now and therefore, the construction of those 50,000 houses has fallen under me”, he stated.

Ganesan says that this was issue was discussed deeply at the cabinet meeting held recently.

“The whole country criticizes the statement of former State Minister Vijayakala. We don’t agree with the statement. However, there is anger reflected in her statement”, said the Minister.

Minister Ganesan says, “The North and East provinces were devastated by war and we, as a government, have a responsibility to construct houses and settle those people. There are over 75,000 widows who live there and we have a responsibility to them. But it has not happened so far”.

“Therefore, I have very categorically told the President and the Prime Minister that, whatever happens, the 50,000 houses that should be given free and we should go out of the way to construct those houses”, Minister further stated.