Petition against motorcycle members of Maharagama UC fixed for hearing

The Court of Appeal fixed August 01 as the date for the hearing of the petition filed seeking a court order to remove the 23 members elected to the Maharagama Urban Council after contesting the local government election from an independent group under the ‘motorcycle’ symbol.

The petition, filed by a group of UNP supporters who are residents of Maharagama, was taken up for consideration before the President of the Court of Appeal Preethi Padman Surasena and Justice Arjuna Obeysekara.

The petitioners claim that a majority of the candidates elected to the Maharagama Urban Council after contesting from the motorcycle symbol as Independent Group II are not resident of Maharagama.



The petition points out that as per the Local Authorities Election Act, only a person who is a resident within limits of a local government institution can contest for a seat in that LG body.

Therefore the petitioners request the court to issue an order removing them from their positions of Maharagama UC members.