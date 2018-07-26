The Supreme Court has decided to consider the appeal filed by Northern Province Chief Minister C. V. Vigneswaran against the Appeal Court’s interim injunction restraining the removal of Minister Balasubramaniam Deniswaran from his ministerial portfolio, on 5th September.

CM Vigneswaran’s appeal was taken up today (26), before a tri-person judge-bench comprising of Supreme Court judges Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena and Prasanna Jayawardena.

The Supreme Court has informed the attorney of the petitioner to give a statement in this regard on the 5th of September.

Last August, the Court of Appeal had issued an interim injunction considering a petition filed by Minister Deniswaran stating that the removal from his post was illegal.

However, CM Vigneswaran points out that the said interim injunction is against the law and that the Court of Appeal has no power to issue such order.

Therefore, the Supreme Court was requested by the CM to dissolute the interim injunction issued by the Court of Appeal.