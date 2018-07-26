Implementing death penalty could lead to another UN resolution?

Another resolution against Sri Lanka might be presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in October, says Dr. Prathiba Mahanamahewa, Senior Lecturer at Faculty of Law, University of Colombo.

He points out that the implementation of the death penalty in Sri Lanka could result in immense pressure being exerted on the country by the international community.

Former Human Rights Commissioner, Dr. Prathiba Mahanamahewa, made these comments during a seminar held in Colombo regarding the implementation of death penalty in the country.