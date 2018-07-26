Implementing death penalty could lead to another UN resolution?

Implementing death penalty could lead to another UN resolution?

July 26, 2018   03:16 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Another resolution against Sri Lanka might be presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in October, says Dr. Prathiba Mahanamahewa, Senior Lecturer at Faculty of Law, University of Colombo.

He points out that the implementation of the death penalty in Sri Lanka could result in immense pressure being exerted on the country by the international community.

Former Human Rights Commissioner, Dr. Prathiba Mahanamahewa, made these comments during a seminar held in Colombo regarding the implementation of death penalty in the country.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories