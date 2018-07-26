No final decision on provincial council election - Faiszer

July 26, 2018   03:22 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A special meeting of party leaders was held today (26) with regard to the upcoming Provincial Council Election which is scheduled to be held soon.

The discussion was chaired by the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Parliament complex, said the Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faiszer Musthapha.

The focus of the discussion has been on how the proposed provincial council election should be held and whether the old electoral system should be restored at this election.

However, a collective decision has not been reached at the end of the discussion, said the Minister.

Another meeting of party leaders is scheduled to be held next Wednesday.

 

