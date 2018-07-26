Part of BIA to be privatised next week  JO

The Joint Opposition claims that the current government has been engaged in systematically selling off state resources to foreign countries ever since its assumption of power.

The statement made by the Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Rajitha Senaratne yesterday (25) contradicts the claims of the government that the state resources are sold off to reduce the debt burden imposed on the country, said MP D.V. Chanaka.

Addressing a press conference held in Colombo today (26), he said that the Minister himself admitted to Mattala Airport being given to India while the Hambantota port is given to China to balance out diplomatic relations with the two countries.

He further said that the cu rent government has imprudently made statements against foreign countries and offended them.

According to the MP, the government has already planned to privatise the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and will commence the process by next week with a part of the airport.