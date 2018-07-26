Minimum z-scores for university course selection

July 26, 2018   10:16 pm

Minimum Z-scores for selection of courses to study at state universities based on the 2017 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination have been released online.

The minimum Z-scores for selection to courses of study of Universities in respect of each district and detailed information of course selection based on the GCE (A/L) Examination in 2017 can be accessed through the following modes:

1. Website - www.selection.ugc.ac.lk

2. Call 1919 (Government Information Centre)

3. SMS to 1919

Format:  ugc Index Number -> send to 1919

4. Call UGC – 0112695301, 0112695302, 0112692357, 0112675854

