Power interruptions in parts of Colombo tomorrow

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says there will be no power interruptions today in Colombo 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 for maintenance as previously announced. However, power will be suspended in those tomorrow from 9am to 3pm.

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy had announced that the electricity supply will be disrupted in several areas in Colombo due to the essential repairs on the 132KW cable network system in Colombo.

The upgrade of 132 kilovolt cable network system is being implemented to reduce the wastage of power during transmission and distribution.

Accordingly, the power cut will now be imposed on July 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Colombo 03 – Galle road, Edward road, Glen Aber Place, 8th Lane, School Lane, Alfred House Gardens and Lower Bagatalle road

Colombo 04 – Galle road, Indra Road, Daisy Villa road, De Vos Avenue, Vajira road, R.A. de Mel Road, Milagiri Avenue, Bambalapitiya Terrace, Retreat road, Shruberry Gardens, Upatissa road, Lauries road, Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Station road, Arthur’s Place, Majestic avenue, Trelawney Place and Jawatta road

Colombo 05 – Thimbirigasyaya road, Aintree Street, Kirula road, Chithra Lane, Siripa road, Keppetipola road

Colombo 07 – Torrinton Avenue, Mitland Place, Wijerama Mawatha, Vidya Mawatha, Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Nidahas Mawatha, Stanley Wijesundara Mawatha, Malalasekara Mawatha

Colombo 08 – Elvitigala Mawatha, Kithulwatta road, Narahenpita road, Model Farm road, Mangala Path, Gajaba road, Baseline road, D.S. Senanayake road, Dudley Senanayake road

Furthermore, due to the upgrade of the 132 kilovolt cable network system, the power supply will be disrupted sporadically from July 25 to July 31 in the aforementioned areas.