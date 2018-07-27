Motorcyclist dies after collision with three-wheeler and lorry
File Photo.

July 27, 2018   11:11 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

One persons was killed after a motorcycle collided with a three-wheeler and subsequently a lorry in the Hatharuswala area in Anuradhapura.

The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the Anuradhapura Hospital, but later succumbed to injuries.

The deceased (26) has been identified as a resident of Padavi Sri Pura area.

The drivers of the lorry and the three-wheeler have been arrested in connection with the accident and Anuradhapura police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

 

