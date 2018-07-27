Students who excelled Second Language at O/L 2017 honoured

The students who achieved higher results for the Second Language at the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination in 2017, were appraised and awarded by the President Maithripala Sirisena in an event was held with at the Sugathadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Ministry of National Integration, Reconciliation and Official Languages honoured 4000 candidates who passed the Second Language Paper at GCE O/L with good results, deeming the need for more such activities essential in becoming a truly trilingual nation.

Ten students were symbolically awarded at this event yesterday (27), and reportedly 4,000 students have qualified to receive awards.

President’s Media Division stated that the teachers of these students were also appraised at the event.