Chilaw-Colombo private bus operators on strike

July 27, 2018   12:38 pm

Private bus operators plying the Chilaw-Colombo route have launched a strike action this morning (27).

According to the President of the Chilaw-Colombo Private Bus Owners’ Association, Chaminda Hansa, an assault on a bus driver is the cause of this strike action.

The assault has taken place last night (26) at around 11 p.m. in Colombo and 40 individuals including the manager of a Jaffna-Colombo private bus service had jointly led the assault, according to the assaulted bus driver said.

He is currently receiving medical treatments at the Chilaw Base Hospital.

A complaint against the assailants has been filed at the Maradana police.

The bus operators have warned that the strike will incorporate all private buses that commence commuting from Chilaw, if the relevant authorities fail to provide an immediate solution to the issue.

 

