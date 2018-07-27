Trade unions should not inconvenience the public  Harsha

Trade unions should not inconvenience the public  Harsha

July 27, 2018   03:28 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

State Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs Dr Harsha de Silva says that it is regrettable the railway trade unions launched a strike over an issue regarding a land and halted train commuting to inconvenience the passengers.

He added that the trade unions should not operate in this way and that the public should question the reasonableness of such actions by trade unions.

Meanwhile, railway trade unions launched a two-hour strike yesterday (26) protesting State Minister Harsha de Silva’s alleged threats against the construction of a security fence by employees and security officers of Department of Railway, in a land near the Elphinstone Theatre and obstructing their work.

According to the Convener of Railway Operations Supervisory Union (ROSU) Lal Ariyaratne, the State Minister has obstructed the construction process claiming that the land in question does not belong to the Department of Railway.

However, reportedly, the said land has been rendered to the Department of Railway through a Cabinet approval.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories