Body of missing man found flaoting in Keselgamuwa Oya
Pic By - Chandana Jayaweera

Body of missing man found flaoting in Keselgamuwa Oya

July 27, 2018   03:54 pm

-

A body has been found floating on the Keselgamuwa Oya in the area of Venture, Norwood.

A resident of the area had noticed the dead body and informed the police.

The deceased has been identified as a 34-year-old S. Niranjan, a resident of Venture Tea Estate, wo had been missing since Tuesday (24) night.

The identity of the deceased was confirmed by his wife, who says that they had both gone to bed together that night but when she had woken up in the middle of the night, he was gone.

She had also filed a complaint with Nortwood Police regarding the disappearance.

The magistrate’s inquiry into the death is to be carried out while Norwood Police is conducting further investigations.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories