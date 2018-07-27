Body of missing man found flaoting in Keselgamuwa Oya

-

A body has been found floating on the Keselgamuwa Oya in the area of Venture, Norwood.

A resident of the area had noticed the dead body and informed the police.

The deceased has been identified as a 34-year-old S. Niranjan, a resident of Venture Tea Estate, wo had been missing since Tuesday (24) night.

The identity of the deceased was confirmed by his wife, who says that they had both gone to bed together that night but when she had woken up in the middle of the night, he was gone.

She had also filed a complaint with Nortwood Police regarding the disappearance.

The magistrate’s inquiry into the death is to be carried out while Norwood Police is conducting further investigations.