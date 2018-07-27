Political leaders created racism in the country - Rajitha

It was the political leaders who brought forth racism in the country, and not the public, says the Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

Racialism in the country was created by the leaders to acquire political power by any demeaning means possible, the Minister said.

The Minister further stated that prevailing issues can be solved if we develop a mentality that we only opposes the LTTE organization but not the Tamil people.