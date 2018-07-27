Kuwaiti couple attack customs officials at BIA over pet dog

-

Five customs officials have been hospitalized after they were allegedly assaulted by a Kuwaiti couple at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after they were asked to quarantine their pet dog.

Sri Lanka Customs said that the couple arrived in Sri Lanka this morning from Kuwait bringing their pet dog with them, but were not willing to abide by the Sri Lankan Animal Quarantine regulation.

The Kuwaiti couple allegedly attempted to forcibly exit the Arrival Lounge of Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake while attacking the Customs Officials.

Five Customs Officers including a Deputy Director and a female staffer have been injured in the incident and were subsequently admitted to the Negombo Hospital, the spokesman said.

The incident was reported to the Katunayake Police, he said.