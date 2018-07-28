Met. Department warns of possible rough seas

-

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Negombo, Galle and Hambanthota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times, says the Meteorology Department.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the eastern sea areas and light showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district after 2.00 p.m.

Several spells of showers will occur in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces while light showers will occur in Kalutara and Matara districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in Southern Province.