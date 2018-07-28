BASL commends disbanding of Welikada Prison intelligence unit

BASL commends disbanding of Welikada Prison intelligence unit

July 28, 2018   08:29 am

-

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has commended the government’s decision to disband the intelligence unit of the Welikada Prison, while terming it as a timely and prudent step. 

The harm caused by the prison intelligence unit from the history of prisons up until now is at a high level, according to the President of BASL President’s Counsel U.R. de Silva. 

He stated that the Bar Association is prepared to give is fullest support for the future action related to this decision. 

Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Athukorale ordered the immediate disbanding of the Intelligence Unit of the Welikada Prison on Thursday (26). 

The decision was taken after looking into the various corruption and irregularities with regard to the Prisons Department recently, the Justice Ministry said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories