BASL commends disbanding of Welikada Prison intelligence unit

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has commended the government’s decision to disband the intelligence unit of the Welikada Prison, while terming it as a timely and prudent step.

The harm caused by the prison intelligence unit from the history of prisons up until now is at a high level, according to the President of BASL President’s Counsel U.R. de Silva.

He stated that the Bar Association is prepared to give is fullest support for the future action related to this decision.

Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Athukorale ordered the immediate disbanding of the Intelligence Unit of the Welikada Prison on Thursday (26).

The decision was taken after looking into the various corruption and irregularities with regard to the Prisons Department recently, the Justice Ministry said.