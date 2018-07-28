Suspect arrested with ecstasy pills and Kerala cannabis in Polgahawela

Suspect arrested with ecstasy pills and Kerala cannabis in Polgahawela

July 28, 2018   10:41 am

-

A suspect has been arrested for the possession of ecstasy pills and Kerala cannabis near the Polgahawela railway station.

Some 70 ecstasy pills and 84g of Kerala cannabis were found in the possession of the suspect who was arrested in an operation carried out based on information received by Polgahawela Police.

The arrested suspect is a 51-year-old resident of Ape Para in Polgahawela.

He is to be produced at the Polgahawela Magistrate’s Court today (28).

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories