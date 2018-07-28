Suspect arrested with ecstasy pills and Kerala cannabis in Polgahawela

-

A suspect has been arrested for the possession of ecstasy pills and Kerala cannabis near the Polgahawela railway station.

Some 70 ecstasy pills and 84g of Kerala cannabis were found in the possession of the suspect who was arrested in an operation carried out based on information received by Polgahawela Police.

The arrested suspect is a 51-year-old resident of Ape Para in Polgahawela.

He is to be produced at the Polgahawela Magistrate’s Court today (28).