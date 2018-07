-

The festival of the Kataragama Esala Perahera will officially come to an end with the with the water cutting ceremony (Diya-kaepima) being held at the Menik Ganga this morning.

Afterwards the Manusath Derana operation to clean up the banks of the Menik Ganga will commence in the afternoon.

A large number of volunteers including civil society organizations are expected to participate in this project.