Iranian arrested with forged passport at BIA

July 28, 2018   11:38 am

A foreign passenger who had entered the country using a forged Brazilian passport has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

He was arrested by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers at the airport when he had attempted to travel to Britain using the same forged passport.

The arrested suspect is a 31-year-old Iranian national, the Police Spokesman’s Office said.

The CID’s Katunayake division is conducting further investigations.

 

