Sri Lanka committed to uphold and advance religious freedom - Foreign Secretary

Representing Sri Lanka at the Conference to Advance Religious Freedom, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Prasad Kariyawasam remarked that Sri Lanka remains committed to advance and uphold the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

He also stressed that Sri Lanka will join the international community to foster what the world needs most today to progress – peace, compassion, mindfulness, and justice, and recognition of our common humanity.

He stated that all religions have a responsibility for promoting peaceful coexistence, social justice, respect and tolerance.” We in Sri Lanka believe in the ability of religions to foster peace and contribute to building peace and stability, not only in my country, but around the world.”

“We are committed therefore, to uphold and advance religious freedom in cooperation with the international community, work against religious persecution, and take steps to advance religious tolerance and freedom of religion or belief.”

Kariyawasam said that Sri Lanka’s Constitution provides for freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, including the freedom to change ones religion, and the country is committed to uphold and advance these freedoms that are guaranteed by law to all.

In a total population of 22.4 million, the religious affiliations of the people of Sri Lanka could be disaggregated as 70.2% Buddhists, 12.6% Hindus, 9.7% Muslims, and 7.4% Christians.

Sri Lanka too, as many other countries, face the challenge of dealing with hate speech, especially through social media, he said. The legal system prohibits the use of certain types of speech that either harm religious feelings or incite communal disharmony.

“As a nation, we were deeply pained by incidents in March this year (2018) in a few areas of Sri Lanka targeting members of the Muslim community who represent an integral part of the pluralistic society of Sri Lanka.”

“Such acts which go against our shared vision of a Sri Lanka where equal rights and rule of law are guaranteed for all, have no place in a democratic, pluralistic society.”

He stated that the Government took swift action against perpetrators of the incidents and investigations are ongoing. It was discovered during investigations that social media and messaging platforms were being used not only to incite and spread hate and false messages but also to organise attacks, he said.

“We remain committed to advance and uphold the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; including freedom to change ones religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest ones religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance.”

These remarks were a part of the Secretary’s opening statement to the first Conference to Advance Religious Freedom hosted by the US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo from July 24-26 in Washington D.C.



Government representatives of over 80 countries, as well as religious leaders, civil society representatives, representatives of non-governmental and international organizations participated in this Conference to discuss challenges facing religious freedom globally and to develop responses and solutions to address religious persecution and discrimination.



Inaugurating the Conference, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo remarked that the United States advances religious freedom in its foreign policy, as it is a universal right of all mankind. The keynote address at the event was delivered by Vice President of the United States Michael Pence, who observed that religious freedom is in the interest of peace and security of the world, as the denial of religious liberty imperils other fundamental freedoms and democratic institutions.



Sri Lanka was among a number of countries that endorsed thematic statements issued at the Conference focusing on Blasphemy/Apostasy Laws, Religious Freedom Repression by Non-State Actors, including Terrorist Groups, and on Counterterrorism as a False Pretext for Religious Freedom Repression.