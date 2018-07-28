More expected crossovers from govt to JO - Welgama

July 28, 2018   01:33 pm

MP Kumara Welgama claims that more members of the government will crossover and join with the Joint Opposition (JO) due to displeasure over coalition government of the President and the Prime Minister.

Responding to questions from media following a religious event in Badulla, he alleged that the incumbent President and Prime Minister have become afraid of even the name of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Welgama said that not only the country’s people, but event the Parliamentarians are frustrated with the manner in which the current President and Prime Minister are governing the country.

He said that before long they will all come together and raise their hands to amend the section of the 19th amendment to the Constitution which currently prevent Rajapaksa from contesting the Presidential Election once again.

 

