Nine-hour water cut in parts of Colombo District

The Water Board announced that a nine-hour water cut will be imposed in several parts of Colombo District from 9.00pm today to 6.00am tomorrow (29).

The water supply to the following areas will be suspended during that time period:

Wellawatta, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Ratmalana, Kalubowila, several parts of Nugegoda including Nedimala, Rajagiriya Royal Park, Lake Garden, Bandaranayakepura, Pelawatta and Mulleriyawa.

Meanwhile the water supply to Colombo 05 will be at low pressure, the water board said.