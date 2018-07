-

The fire which broke out at a chemical factory in the Awarakotuwa area in Kerawalapitiya has been completely extinguished, police said.

The which broke out this morning had lasted for nearly 2 hours while the fire brigade had dispatched 3 fire trucks to help douse the flames with the assistance of the police.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Wattala Police is conducting an investigation.