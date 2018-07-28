Brother murders 80-year-old sister before taking own life

July 28, 2018   04:16 pm

The bodies of an elderly man and woman who are siblings have been discovered this morning inside a house at Gowinna in Bulathsinhala.

Police said that the woman who is believed to have been stabbed to death was found on a bed while her brother’s body was found outside the home.

The 80-year-old woman and her 75-year-old brother are both unmarried while the former had been bedridden for several years due to a bone fracture. Her brother had also been suffering from an illness for a long period.

Police suspect that the brother had murdered the sister before committing suicide.

 

