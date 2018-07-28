Thalatha explains reason for disbanding Welikada Prison intelligence unit

-

Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Athukorale says that there is no need to maintain an intelligence unit at a prison when illegal activities such as drug trafficking are regularly taking place within that prison.

She made these comments in response to a question from journalists regarding the recent decision to disband the intelligence unit of the Welikada Prison.

The minister said that she had received various complaints regarding the issue and that the decision was taken based on the reports obtained from intelligence sections.

She also said that a decision has not been reached so far with regard to the future course of action.