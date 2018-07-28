Bribery Commission DG laments lack of facilities and power

-

The Director General of the Bribery Commission President’s Counsel Sarath Jayamanne says that so far they have not received the adequate facilities to fulfill the objectives expected from the country’s anti-graft commission.

Speaking during a press conference in Colombo, he stated that the Bribery Commission still does not possess the authority to file cases based on the evidence coming from the Presidential Commission of Inquiry and that it can only summon the witnesses once again and record their statements.

He also questioned as to how bribery and corruption can be eradicated in the country without increasing the wages of the officials of the Bribery Commission.

The Director General further added that a section of the commission’s old building has broken down and that a portion of the officials are at a different location and also that a new building will be needed if new officials are recruited.

Although permission has been granted for a new building, the Urban Development Authority (UDA) has blocked the move, he said.