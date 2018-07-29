Driver and security guard arrested over Bulathsinhala ATM robbery

Driver and security guard arrested over Bulathsinhala ATM robbery

July 29, 2018   08:55 am

-

The private company’s driver and a security guard has been arrested over the Rs 20 million ATM cash robbery at Bulathsinhala last night (28).

A sum of Rs 20 million was stolen in Bulathsinhala by a gang of robbers when a bank ATM was being filled with cash on Saturday night.

The suspects reportedly threw chilli powder at a team from a private company who were preparing to replenish cash at the ATM before carrying out the robbery.   

