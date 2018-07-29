Electoral system proposed by govt. is a failure  Kabir Hashim

Minister Kabir Hashim says that the local government election system that was put forward by the government has failed.

The Minister pointed out that this has arisen many issues regarding the local authorities.

Attending a public rally in Mawanella, he said that, if such a system is introduced for the Provincial Council elections as well, the country’s administration would be unstable.

Meanwhile, a meeting regarding the new election system will be held on Wednesday (01), between Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Party Leaders.

A decision regarding this had not been arrived at the last Party Leaders’ meeting held last week.