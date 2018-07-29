Two arrested for illegal gem mining in Monaragala

Monaragala police have arrested two persons who were engaged in illegal gem mining without license in the Kumbukkana area in Monaragala.

It has been revealed that the suspects had been engaged in the gem mining in the area’s canals and lands for a long period of time.

The suspects are residents of Mahagodayaya area in Buttala.

Police have also seized a stock of gem mining equipment in the possession of the suspects.

The suspects are to be produced before the Monaragala Magistrate’s Court and Monaragala Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.