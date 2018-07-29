Person arrested attempting to trespass Arundikas residence

Person arrested attempting to trespass Arundikas residence

July 29, 2018   12:21 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person has been arrested by police for attempting to illegally enter the official residence of MP Arundika Fernando in the Madiwela Housing Complex for parliamentarians.

The suspect was arrested at around 3 am today (29) on a tip-off received by the Mirihana Police, according to the Police Headquarters.

Reportedly, the arrested is a driver of a State Minister of the government and he had been drunk at the time of arrest.

The reason as to why he entered MP Fernando’s residence has not yet been revealed.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Mirihana Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories