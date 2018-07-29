Two Sri Lankan refugees arrested in India

Two Sri Lankan refugees arrested in India

July 29, 2018   12:36 pm

-

Two Sri Lankan refugees were arrested in Rameswaram, India on Saturday (28).

The coastal security police arrested Sayinson (26) and Jayakumar (27) in Gulf of Mannar Sea Single Island near Pamdan in Rameswaram island.

Sayinson was from Puduppatti SLR camp in Vilupuram while Jayakumar was an outstaying refugee at Thiruchirappalli.

The Mandapam costal security wing police arrested them for unlawful travel to Sri Lanka in an Illegal boat.

The coastal security wing police have put the refugees under interrogation.

Source: ANI

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories