Referendum is needed on death penalty  Fonseka

Implementation of the death penalty should be decided by a referendum, says Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka.

Minister made these comments in response to a question posed by media personnel following a function held in Wellawaya.

He stated that death penalty should be imposed on those who are guilty of actions that lead to the detriment of the country.

If the government gets in order properly, the public will also get in order, further said Minister Fonseka.