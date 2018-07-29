Two police officers arrested over assaulting two youths

Two police officers attached to the Ingiriya Police station have been arrested over an incident of assaulting two youths.

Police Media Spokesperson stated that a Sub Inspector and a Police Constable has been arrested over a investigation on a complaint made to the Ingiriya Police Station.

Reportedly, three police officers who were on duty at the roadblock near Poruwadanda Junction in Ingiriya last night (28) had assaulted two youths who were unable to establish their identity.

One of the assaulted persons has been admitted to the Ingiriya Hospital and following a statement from him, a police officer has been taken into custody.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Horana Magistrate’s Court and investigations are being carried out under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police in Panadura.