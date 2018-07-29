Two police officers arrested over assaulting two youths

Two police officers arrested over assaulting two youths

July 29, 2018   04:08 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Two police officers attached to the Ingiriya Police station have been arrested over an incident of assaulting two youths.

Police Media Spokesperson stated that a Sub Inspector and a Police Constable has been arrested over a investigation on a complaint made to the Ingiriya Police Station.

Reportedly, three police officers who were on duty at the roadblock near Poruwadanda Junction in Ingiriya last night (28) had assaulted two youths who were unable to establish their identity.

One of the assaulted persons has been admitted to the Ingiriya Hospital and following a statement from him, a police officer has been taken into custody.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Horana Magistrate’s Court and investigations are being carried out under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police in Panadura.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories