State Minister V. Radhakrishnan’s driver who arrested for trespassing into MP Arundika Fernando’s official residence has been remanded till 10th August.

A person was arrested by police early this morning (29) for attempting to illegally enter the official residence of MP Arundika Fernando in the Madiwela Housing Complex for parliamentarians.

The suspect was arrested at around 3 am on a tip-off received by the Mirihana Police, according to the Police Headquarters.

Reportedly, the arrested is a driver of a State Minister of the government and he had been drunk at the time of arrest.

The reason as to why he entered MP Fernando’s residence has not yet been revealed.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Mirihana Police.