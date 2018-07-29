Many religions leaders face political victimization  Namal

July 29, 2018   09:18 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The youth conference of the Maskeliya electorate was held today (29), at the Ginigathhena Cooperative Hall in Hambantota headed by MP Namal Rajapaksa.

Several SLFP MPs including MP Namal Rajapaksa were welcomed at the center of Ginigathhena midst a procession.

Speaking at the occasion, MP Rajapaksa said that after Yahalapalana regime came to power, there were injustices to the various sections of the society and among them religious leaders were subjected to political victimization.

Ambagamuwa PS Chairman L. P Jayasanka Perera had organized this Youth Conference.

Nuwara Eliya District Organizer MP C. B. Ratnayake also participated at the conference.

